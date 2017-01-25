Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature ‘infinity’ display, iris scanner: Rumours roundup

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launching on March 29, and is expected to go on sale on April 21 (Credit: Samsung Display/YouTube) Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launching on March 29, and is expected to go on sale on April 21 (Credit: Samsung Display/YouTube)

Samsung Galaxy S8 launch is around the corner, and the rumour mills are buzzing. A latest report from The Guardian suggests apart from sporting an almost bezel-less design, the phone will also be featuring an edge-to-edge ‘infinity’ display along with an iris scanner.

The infinity display design of the phone is expected to take up majority of the real estate on the front of the device, promising a very high screen-to-body ratio. A promotional video shared on YouTube by Samsung Display has hinted the screen-to-body ratio might be as high as 94 per cent on the S8. “Two sources have said there wasn’t even room to put a logo or brand name on the front of the device,” The Guardian noted.

Galaxy S8 will reportedly be coming with the same proportions if not smaller as compared to the Galaxy S7 that was launched last year. The two S8 devices are codenamed ‘Dream’ and ‘Dream 2’, but unlike the Galaxy S7 series, both the S8 variants will come with dual-curved edge display, according to the report.

The report also refutes earlier claims the Galaxy S8 will see the end of the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. It also suggests that an iris scanner will be integrated into the upcoming flagship. Iris scanner biometrics were first introduced by Samsung in the Galaxy Note 7, and the company might obviously be planning to reintroduce the same with the S8.

Galaxy S8 will not be featuring a dual-rear camera setup, instead going for the dual pixel camera that was sported by the Galaxy S7 series. The camera is speculated to feature built-in object, text recognition, and be capable of making visual searches thanks to its new digital assistant ‘Bixby’.

S8 will be launching on March 29, according to earlier leaks, and will be the first smartphone powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoCs. The phone is the expected to go on sale on April 21, at a reported price of Rs 57,000 (approx).

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh has recently confirmed to CNET the company will go ahead with the Galaxy Note 8, moving on from the unsavory few months of the Galaxy Note 7’s existence. “I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8,” Koh said in an interview with CNET.

