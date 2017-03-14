Samsung Galaxy S8 to be less attractive than Apple iPhone 8: Analyst

Samsung is preparing to reveal two models of its flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Samsung is preparing to reveal two models of its flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be Samsung’s most impressive smartphone to date, having an extra tall ‘Infinity Display’, a glass back and no home button. Although Samsung is yet to announce the Galaxy S8, one analyst has already predicted the successor to the Galaxy S7 may see weaker sales thanks to the iPhone 8.

Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities (via 9to5Mac) predicts that the Galaxy S8 will suffer from the weak demand, compared to the last year’s Galaxy S7. The analyst projects the Galaxy S8 shipments of 40-45 million units in fiscal-2017, which would be lower than the 52 million units the Galaxy S7 shipped in 2016.

In addition, he believes that decreased demand for the Galaxy S8 will lower the phone’s impact on the supply chain. “We are conservative on demand for Galaxy S8, and believe its contribution to the supply chain will be limited,”Kuo said.

According to Kuo, the Galaxy S8 lacks “sufficiently attractive selling points”, meaning the iPhone 8 could prove to be more popular. “As Galaxy S8 lacks sufficiently attractive selling points (except full-screen design), the OLED iPhone could well be a bigger draw for consumers”, the note said.

In a note to investors last year, Kuo projected that the Apple will sell anywhere between 120 and 150 million iPhone 8 units in the second half of next year, beating the previous sales record set by iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Apple is planning to launch as many as three iPhone models this year. A top-end iPhone 8 with an OLED display, and two updates to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The next-generation iPhone will be introduced in September.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to reveal two models of its flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S8+ will have a 6.2-inch display. Both the phones will have taller displays and there will be no physical home button. Both smartphones will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard memory and microSD card support. There will be a dedicated hardware button on the right side of the phones to be used to activate the new Bixby AI. The smartphones are set to be launched on March 29 in New York.

