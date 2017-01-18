Samsung Galaxy S8 tipped to launch March 29, priced at $849

Samsung will be introducing its own voice assistant called ‘Bixby’ with the S8 Samsung will be introducing its own voice assistant called ‘Bixby’ with the S8

There have been a lot of rumours around the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its launch date, with the latest one suggesting the phone will see the light of day on March 29. Twitter tipster @Ricciolo1 has shared information suggesting the Galaxy S8 will be ready by MWC 2017, and will be present at the event. He add the phone will not be showcased to a large audience, and will be done at Samsung’s own event at a later date.

Given the number of dates floating about for the S8 launch, the latest leak needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. According to the leak, the Galaxy S8 will become available starting April end – in line with earlier reports that have hinted at the production rates of the phone.

According to Chinese ETNews, Samsung has already started on the production of 10 million initial units for the S8 that will be ready by late-April and before shipping begins.

Reports from Korean media have said Samsung has set a massive target of 60 million units of the Galaxy S8 to be produced and sold – a target more ambitious than the company’s previous Galaxy S7 edge phones. Ricciolo’s tweet also suggests a price on the device, but simply mentions it as ‘849’, which is presumably $849 (approx Rs 57,600).

#S8 is READY & will be present to mwc,though NOT showcased to big public.. Little bird told me 3/29 , available w17, from 849 !!! #galaxyS8 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) January 16, 2017

The South Korean technology giant has recently shared promotional video for the Galaxy S8, giving us the first look at what the final device will look like. The video shows the S8 sporting much smaller top and bottom bezels, with the physical home button now gone. Numbers shared in the video claim the new smartphone will have a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

With what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone is rumoured to sport a 5.1-inch 2K Quad HD display and come with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung will also be introducing its own voice assistant called ‘Bixby’ with the S8. There have also been rumours about the S8 getting a dual-rear camera setup, another first for the company.

