Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked ahead of launch, confirms gigantic 6.2-inch display

Samsung’s next-generation smartphone, the Galaxy S8, is due for release in the coming months. As the Galaxy S8 launch draws closer, the spec sheet for the Galaxy S8+ has been leaked by well-known leaker Evan Blass on Twitter.

Blass posted the alleged spec sheet for the large screen-sized version of the Galaxy S8, which is rumoured to be announced alongside the Galaxy S8. Based on the information revealed by Blass, the Galaxy S8+ will reportedly carry a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED “full rectangle” display, or 6.1-inch when factoring in the rounded corners. The device in question will get 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory, which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S8+ is apparently set to come with a 12-megapixel rear-facing ‘Dual Pixel’ camera, alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. While its additional features include 4G LTE support, Samsung Pay compatibility, Samsung Knox protection, an iris scanner, and wireless charging. It is likely to be dust and water-resistant to IP68. The spec sheet does not confirm the Android smartphone the smartphone will be shipped with, although it will likely to be Android 7.0 Nougat. The large-screened Galaxy S8 is expected to get bundled headphones “tuned by AKG”. For those who are not aware, AKJ is an acoustic and headphone company owned by Harman/Kardon, which Samsung acquired last year.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies…with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

Unfortunately, the alleged spec sheet does not mention whether or not the Galaxy S8+ will come powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. According to reports, Samsung is hoarding Qualcomm’s initial supply of Snapdragon 835 chipsets until the Galaxy S8 gets released. Plus, the spec sheet does not even mention anything related to Samsung’s own AI assistant, Bixby.

Samsung is hoping to make a big comeback after the whole Galaxy Note 7 crisis. As part of its plan, the South Korean company is rumoured to be launching the two versions of the Galaxy S8. Apparently, it will come in two sizes, with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved screens. Leaked reports appear to confirm that Samsung will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, the home button and fingerprint scanner will be moved to the back.

The Galaxy S8’s launch was delayed following the debacle of the ill-fitted Galaxy Note 7. Samsung traditionally unveils new Galaxy S smartphone at the Mobile World Congress, it will instead hold an event on March 29 in New York.

