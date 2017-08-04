Samsung Galaxy S8 shipments exceed 20 million units: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 has met mostly with positive reviews overall, with critical acclaim coming for the bezel-less display. Samsung Galaxy S8 has met mostly with positive reviews overall, with critical acclaim coming for the bezel-less display.

Samsung has shipped a record 20 million units of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ till date, according to a report from The Investor. Citing data from market research firm Strategy Analytics, Korean publication states that Samsung has shipped an average 278,000 units per day since the April 21 launch, estimated to be around 19.8 million units by the end of June 2017. Since then, the global shipments of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have crossed the 20 million figure.

As The Investor notes, Samsung’s Mobile Chief DJ Koh said at the media event last month that the Galaxy S8 had outsold the Galaxy S7 by 15 per cent in the same three-month period after the launch. While these numbers are surely positive, it’s advisable that we should take the report with a pinch of salt. Last month, The Investor claimed that the sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to be around 9.8 million, estimated to be about 20 per cent less than the 12 million Galaxy S7 units sold last year.

Research firm Canalys’ recently came out with the latest data showing that Samsung managed to ship 79 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2017, although the company didn’t see much growth. Apple, on the other hand, occupied the second position by shipping 41 million iPhones. Meanwhile, Huawei shipped 38 million smartphones in the recent quarter, a jump of 20 per cent.

Samsung Galaxy S8 has met mostly with positive reviews overall, with critical acclaim coming for the bezel-less display. Later this month, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 8, the company’s second flagship of the year. The Galaxy Note 8 will succeed the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which sparked a global crisis for Samsung last year. The whole episode cost Samsung billions in profit.

