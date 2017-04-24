Samsung Galaxy S8+ sales to exceed Galaxy S8: Analyst

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ will be more popular than its smaller screen-sized sibling the Galaxy S8, according to a Korean securities firm. In a note to clients, Yuanta Securities analyst Lee Jae-yoon said the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ will sell 27.19 million units, accounting for 53.9 per cent of total global shipments. Samsung is expected to sell 50.4 million units of the Galaxy S8 range this year, the analyst said.

Evidently, the Galaxy S8+ is proving popular in countries like South Korea. The 128GB model of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM has been the most popular, running out of stock within five days after the company began accepting pre-orders in Samsung’s home market. Previous reports in the past have claimed that the Galaxy S8 pre-orders reached 720,000 units in South Korea.

Its two variants – the Galaxy S8 and S8+ – comes with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screen sizes. Both have a screen resolution of 2960×1440 pixels and come with curved Super AMOLED screens. The devices feature iris scanner and as well as an ‘Infinity’ display. The size of the Galaxy S8’s display is unusual when compared to the likes of iPhone 7 and Mi 6. It’s an ultra wide display which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 instead of 16:9.

Both smartphones are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8885 chipset which has been built using 10nm process. The devices come with 4GB RAM, 64GB of native storage and microSD support (up to 256GB). They run on Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s improved TouchWiz UI over the top.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front, the phones include an 8-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. The Galaxy S8 gets a 3,000mAh battery whereas the S8+ comes with a 3,500mAh battery. Plus, both phones are IP68 certified.

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are a lot different from its predecessors – the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. The physical home button is removed entirely and replaced with a touch sensitive button underneath the display. Another big change is that the fingerprint scanner is now located on the back of the phones, next to the camera module. The devices also come with something called Bixby, Samsung’s new AI assistant.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are up for pre-order in India with sales to commence on May 5. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are priced at Rs. 57,990 and Rs. 64,990 respectively.

