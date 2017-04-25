Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users facing wireless charging problems: Report

Some Galaxy S8 owners are saying that they cannot wirelessly charge their handset when using a Samsung Fast Charging pad. Some Galaxy S8 owners are saying that they cannot wirelessly charge their handset when using a Samsung Fast Charging pad.

A number of Samsung Galaxy S8 owners are experiencing wireless charging issues with their phones. Some users on Samsung’s forums and XDA are saying that they’re unable to charge the Galaxy S8 using their older wireless charging pads. The chargers specifically made by Samsung for the S8 and S8+ however seem to be working fine. It’s a bit strange to see that others Qi certified chargers, including those made by Samsung, aren’t working at all.

Some Galaxy S8 owners are saying that they cannot wirelessly charge their handset when using a Samsung Fast Charging pad. Notably, some of Samsung’s own older charging pads are not working. However, using these older charging pads with a non Samsung Adaptive Fast Charger will allow the pad to work at a slower speed. So when a pad fails to work properly, a notification appears on the screen that says an irregular charge has been detected. On the bottom of the screen, a message blinks on and off stating that wireless charging has been paused.

It’s not yet clear whether it’s a hardware glitch, a software bug or whether Samsung deliberate decided not to make the Galaxy S8 and S8+ compatible with their older wireless chargers. At the moment, there’s no word about how many users have been affected by this problem. Samsung has yet to acknowledge the problem but hopefully they’ll look into the matter.

There’s no denying that Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones have broken all pre-order records, but some owners are storming in the dedicated forums to discuss about a series of issues with the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Shortly after the official launch of the Galaxy S8 lineup in South Korea, a number of users reported a red tint problem on the screen. Not only that, some users claim to have been facing Wi-Fi connectivity issues on the Galaxy S8, particularly when connecting to a 5Ghz Wi-Fi network.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ went on sale on April 21 in the US, Europe, Canada and South Korea. The company plans to make these phones available in India on May 5. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are priced at Rs 57,990 and Rs. 64,990 respectively.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 5:49 pm

