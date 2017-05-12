Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ to ship with McAfee’s VirusScan software

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were launched in India at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were launched in India at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones, Smart TVs as well as PCs worldwide will now come pre-installed with McAfee’s security software. McAfee announced its collaboration with Samsung in a press statement.

Samsung Galaxy S8 units that started shipping beginning April, will come pre-installed with McAfee’s VirusScan anti-malware technology. It is available for Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5 as well at no additional purchase charges.

“Protecting every connected device in your home is absolutely essential today. That’s because if one device is attacked, it puts your entire home network at risk. While that level of protection might sound like a lot of effort, McAfee makes sure that it’s easy. We believe there is power in working with partners like Samsung to build world-class security into devices like smart TVs, PCs, and smartphones so that these devices are protected right out of the box,” said John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee.

Samsung PCs worldwide already ship with McAfee LiveSafe cross-device security software, which is free for 60-day days. Post exhaustion, users will get a special offer. McAfee Security for TV is currently available in the US and Korea countries. In will arrive in other countries as well in the first half of 2017.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were launched in India at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. Both the smartphones come bundled with Reliance Jio’s ‘Double Data Offer’ that gives users 28GB data per month at a monthly recharge of Rs 309. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have similar specifications except for the display and battery size.

In our review, we said Samsung Galaxy S8+ is the prefect Android smartphone with no big problems, and a lot of good features that will ensure a great user experience everyday. Samsung Galaxy S8+ offers a lot of new experiences, among them the most prominent is Bixby.

