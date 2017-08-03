Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ to get Android 7.1 Nougat update, hints Vodafone Australia

Android 7.1.0 software update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is arriving soon, as confirmed by Vodafone Australia. Android 7.1.0 software update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is arriving soon, as confirmed by Vodafone Australia.

The telecom major has issued a list of smartphones getting upgraded to Android 7.1.0. Evidently both Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ can be seen listed, though the telco is yet to unveil the timeline for the update. Since the telco has already 'submitted' the Android 7.1.0 software for stability and bug fixes, which means the devices are likely to get the update as early as this month.

Earlier this year, in March, Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 an S8+ with Android 7.0 Nougat. Previous reports indicated that Samsung might skip Android 7.1 Nougat and jump directly to Android O. However the latest report indicates that Android 7.1 Nougat will be seeded to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced that both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are receiving the Daydream support. The Daydream rollout is happening through an OTA (Over-the-Air) update in a phased manner. The company said that the “update will take time to finish rolling out”. Google initally announced the Daydream update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at this year’s I/O in May. Google Daydream headset and a controller is already available in India at a price of Rs 6,499.

The Galaxy S8 is Samsung’s flagship device for this year. The high-end phones comes in two models with different screen sizes: the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. Both the phones have the dual curve edge display and the screen resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The devices have got the “Infinity” display, which has an unusual shape because of an aspect ratio of 18:5:9.

Hardware-wise, the phones are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 processor built using the latest 10nm processor. Both the devices come with 4GB RAM and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. They also get 64GB on board storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy S8 has a 3000mAh battery, whereas the S8+ has got a larger 3500mAh cell.

On the camera front, both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature a single 12-megapixel shooter with f 1.7 aperture, OIS, and dual LED flash. The front side has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f 1.7 aperture. Both the phones feature a dedicated button on the side to enable Bixby, Samsung’s newest voice-activated AI assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs 57,900 while the S8+ costs Rs 64,900. Samsung is also selling a super charged version of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This particular variant will cost users Rs 70,900.

Later this month, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in New York. The successor to the Galaxy Note 7 is already seen as the arch rival to Apple iPhone 8, which is due to launch in September.

