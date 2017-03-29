Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+: Release date is April 21, price is $724 and above

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones have been launched, and the price starts at 4. (Source: Bloomberg) Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones have been launched, and the price starts at 4. (Source: Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S8 has finally been unveiled globally. The smartphone comes in two variants – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+; Samsung didn’t reveal the price at the event, but the phone will be available in the markets on April 21.

In the US, the phone will be available for pre-order from March 30, and it looks like the pricing is starting at $700 plus. Galaxy S8 is priced at $724.99 on BestBuy, which is around Rs 47,000. The Galaxy S8+ will cost another $100 more, which is $824.99 that comes to around Rs 53,000.

This converted price of the new Galaxy S8 series is pretty close to the launch price of the Galaxy S7, S7 edge in India from last year. The previous phones were launched at Rs 48,900 and Rs 56,900, but Samsung’s could have a higher pricing for the new phones in India.

Samsung has not confirmed the launch date for the phones in India, but it should take place in April, and the phone should hit the markets by May at the very latest. Both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack similar features, expect for the difference in screen size and battery capacity. They are powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, but India will have the Exynos processor.

Samsung, along with its flagship smartphones, has also announced its new artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice-assistant called Bixby.

In terms of design, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature an Infinity display. There aren’t any bezels on the sides, and fingerprint scanner has been moved to the rear panel. There’s no home button either, instead the home button is embedded inside the glass display. The smartphones use USB Type-C charging port, and there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED 2K screen, while the S8+ will come with a slightly bigger 6.2-inches display. Samsung Galaxy S8 runs Android Nougat with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI on top. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which is expandable.

In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy S8 sports a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel technology we saw on Samsung Galaxy S7. The front camera is 8MP. Samsung Galaxy S8 packs a 3,000mAh battery, while the battery size on higher-end Galaxy S8+ is 3,500mAh.

