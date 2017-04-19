Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ launch in India today: What will be the price?

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India today. (Image source: Reuters) Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India today. (Image source: Reuters)

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India today. The South Korean tech major is planning to hold a press event in New Delhi to mark the launch of the next-generation flagship devices. The event will start at 12 pm IST. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ will be Flipkart exclusive in India for online sales, and pre-bookings of the phone will take place from 12 noon on the e-commerce site.

The company formally announced the Galaxy S8 in New York last month, alongside the Galaxy S8+. The device comes in two models with different screen sizes – the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. Unlike the S7 lineup, there’s now no flat model – but have the dual curved edges to the display. Both smartphones have a screen resolution of 2960×1440 and come with curved Super AMOLED screens.

Samsung likes to call “Infinity” display due to the increased screen size. The unusual shape of the Galaxy S8’s display is due to its ultra-wide display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 instead of 16:9. There’s no physical home button, moving to a pressure sensitive display arrangement for the home button, with customisable navigation controls on the screen. Meanwhile, the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the rear alongside the camera. Samsung Galaxy S8 is IP67 certified and supports wireless charging. There’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack despite the thin frame.

In India, the Galaxy S8 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor built using the latest 10nm processor. In the US, the Galaxy S8 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. Both the phones come with 4GB RAM and run Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s improved TouchWiz UI. These devices also feature 64GB of internal memory which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. One major difference between the Galaxy S8 and S8+ you should know is the battery size. The Galaxy S8 gets a 3,000mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S8+ offers a 3,500mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the phones include an 8-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

The Galaxy S8 also debuts Bixby, the company’s latest smart AI assistant. With a dedicated button on the side of the phone, users will be able to ask Bixby to perform any task, from placing calls to recommending restaurants nearby to changing the device’s settings.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will be the first major release from the company since last year’s Galaxy Note 7, a flagship phone that was plagued by overheating issues. The device was eventually discontinued and recalled. Samsung suffered a major embarrassment due to the Galaxy Note 7.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 58,990, while the S8+ could be priced around Rs. 63,990. More details will be announced at the time of the launch event, so stay tuned.

