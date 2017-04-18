Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ pre-orders start April 19 at 12 noon on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ will be sold exclusively online via Flipkart, and pre-orders will begin from April 19 Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ will be sold exclusively online via Flipkart, and pre-orders will begin from April 19

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ will be sold exclusively online via Flipkart, and the e-commerce site already has banners announcing the arrival of the phones. Galaxy S8, S8+ pre-orders will begin on April 19 at 12 noon on Flipkart, though the actual sale date will be confirmed at the launch event itself, which is taking place tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ are the company’s new flagship phones, and according to reports, the South Korean firm expects these phones to do much better than the Galaxy S7, S7 edge. So far, pre-orders in countries like US, South Korea have exceeded expectations for Samsung, and the phone is already being delivered to customers in the company’s home country.

According to reports, Samsung crossed over 720,000 pre-orders for the S8, S8+ in South Korea. There’s also a version with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage that’s going on sale in Korea first.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ sport 5.8 inch and 6.2 inch ‘Infinity Displays’ which have a 2K resolution (Quad HD+). The resolution is 2960 x 1440 pixels, which comes to 570ppi. The phones have no bezels on the side, and the front is all glass, and these are dual-curved edge displays. Dimensions for the new phones are: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm for the S8 and 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm for the S8+.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have a red screen issue, but company says users can fix it

So while Samsung has bumped up the screen size, the overall dimensions have not changed drastically compared to the previous S7 edge smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge’s dimensions were 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm, and it came with a 5.5-inch display. The Galaxy S8 is actually smaller in size, despite a bigger display thanks to the lack of bezels on the side.

Other features of the Galaxy S8, S8+ are: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, which is expandable to 200GB. The rear camera is 12MP dual pixel, and there’s an 8MP front camera. The battery is 3000 mAh on the S8, while S8+ has 3500 mAh battery. Both phones are dust and water resistant with IP68 rating and come with Type-C charging port.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ also come with the company’s Bixby assistant, which can give a user recommendations, show information in a card format, and even read text on the phone. Additionally Samsung has introduced an Iris scanner and Face Recognition feature on the Galaxy S8, S8+.

Samsung has also removed the home button on the front and embedded the fingerprint scanner under the display.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd