Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ vs Galaxy S7, S7 edge: Here’s what has changed

Now that we know everything about the Galaxy S8 and S8+, here’s how it compares to the Galaxy S7 series. Now that we know everything about the Galaxy S8 and S8+, here’s how it compares to the Galaxy S7 series.

At its Unpacked 2017 event in New York, Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the company’s latest smartphones under its flagship S series. From what’s new to how it compares to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have made their debut today, bringing with it taller displays, all-new design and great specifications. With the release of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, we can now compare the specifications and features with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

Now that we know everything about the Galaxy S8, here’s how it compares to the last year’s flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus vs Galaxy S7, S7 edge: Design

The Galaxy S8 series now look ghastly different from its predecessors. There’s a radical change in the design department. While both smartphones stick to the glass and metal combination, the Galaxy S8’s body is actually smaller and lighter, measuring 148.1×68.2x8mm and weighing 155 grams. This means the Galaxy S8 lineup has a lot more screen estate, yet without a drastic change in dimensions.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ sport slimmer top and bottom bezels with no physical home button. This loss of the home button makes the Galaxy S8 a lot different from the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, allowing for a drastic increase in the screen-to-body ratio. As expected, the home button is now pressure sensitive and built into the display. One the front, they also feature an Iris scanner, borrowed from the Galaxy Note 7. This would make a big change from the Galaxy S7 series. Plus, a fingerprint scanner is now shifted to the back next to the camera lens.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus vs Galaxy S7, S7 edge: Display

The Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch dual-edge QHD sAMOLED display, which is quite a big compared to the 5.5-inch on the Galaxy S7 edge. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8+ gets a 6.2-inch QHD sAMOLED display. By now you may have noticed that the Galaxy S8 has a curved display, like the Galaxy S7 edge and Note 7. Moreover, the Galaxy S8 sports an aspect ration of 18:5:9 instead of the 16:9 as seen on the Galaxy S7/S7 edge. Otherwise, the screen resolution and colours will remain the same as on the Galaxy S7 edge. Mobile HDR Premium technology has been added on the Galaxy S8 series, a technology that was first introduced on the Galaxy Note 7 and more recently on the LG G6 and Galaxy Tab S3.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus vs Galaxy S7, S7 edge: Hardware and battery

Of course, the Galaxy S8 series is faster than the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. As announced by Samsung at the launch event, the Galaxy S8 gets a Snapdragon 835 as well as Exynos 8995 processors. The Galaxy S7 came with either the Snapdragon 820 or the Exynos 8890 chipsets. Both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge came with 4G RAM. Storage options stood at 64GB, both of which have a microSD card slot. As for battery life, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 edge can make through a full day on a single charge. For those who are getting the Snapdragon 835 then Qualcomm’s Quick Charging 4.0 tech will be available.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus vs Galaxy S7, S7 edge: Camera

Both the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge already have impressive cameras with Dual Pixel focus system. The Galaxy S8, once again, features a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f1.7 aperture. Like the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the S8 will shoot up to 4K resolution video. Around the front of the Galaxy S8 you’ll find an improved 8-megapixel selfie camera, which can shoot photos in low light with an aplomb.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus vs Galaxy S7, S7 edge: Software

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ run Android Nougat with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI over the top, whereas the Galaxy S7 edge/S7 came with Android Marshmallow. But that is not at all. One of the most hyped features of the Galaxy S8 is Bixby, a virtual assistant to rival Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant. Samsung’s Bixby is based on recently acquired Viv’s AI technology. The virtual assistant will be able to control apps, search images and conduct mobile payments.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus vs Galaxy S7, S7 edge: Price and availability

In the US, the Galaxy S8 will cost $724.99 (or approx Rs. 47033.65). Speaking about the Galaxy S8+, the 6.2-inch model costs $824.99 (or approx Rs. 53521.14). The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available starting on April 21, and will be offered in a slew of colour options including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold. Unfortunately, Samsung is yet to reveal the launch plans as far as the Indian market is concerned.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd