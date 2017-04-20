Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users to get double data on Reliance Jio: Here’s how

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users who are on the Reliance Jio network will get double data on the Rs 309 recharge. (Image source: AP ) Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users who are on the Reliance Jio network will get double data on the Rs 309 recharge. (Image source: AP )

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users, who are on the Reliance Jio network will get double data on the Rs 309 recharge as part of the promotional offer. Samsung announced that a recharge of Rs 309 will give Jio users 448 GB of 4G data for the next eight month period. This works out to 56 GB data per month, which is double of what the plan offers to regular users. Jio Rs 309 recharge gives 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio was earlier forced to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer by telecom regulator TRAI. Summer Surprise was giving another three months of free data to users, who had paid Rs 99 for Jio Prime and gotten a recharge of Rs 303 or higher.

Now Reliance Jio has new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans on offer, which have a recharge value of Rs 309 or Rs 509. The 309 recharge gives users 84 GB data for the next 84 days; after this time period, it will give users 1GB data per day. The validity period is 28 days for this recharge. There’s also a Rs 509 recharge on offer, which gives 2GB data per day with 28 day validity period.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ will also go on sale in India on May 5, and currently the phone is up for pre-orders on Flipakrt, Samsung’s own online estore, and select Samsung retailers. Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs 57,900 while the bigger 6.2-inch smartphone will cost Rs 64,900 in India. Both phones come with 64GB storage capacity, which is further expandable to 200GB.

Samsung has also announced that customers, who pre-book the Galaxy S8, S8+ in this period will get a free Convertible Wireless Charger. The Galaxy S8 phone comes in two colours in India: Midnight Black and Maple Gold. The Galaxy S8+ will also come in both these colour options, along with the Coral Blue variant as well.

