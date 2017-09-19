Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ price slashed in India ahead of Navratras

Samsung has cut prices for its flagship devices Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones by up to Rs 4,000 ahead of Navratras in India. Samsung has cut prices for its flagship devices Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones by up to Rs 4,000 ahead of Navratras in India.

South Korean giant Samsung has cut prices for its flagship devices Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones by up to Rs 4,000 ahead of Navratras in India. According to industry sources, HDFC Bank customers would get an additional cash back of Rs 4,000 on purchasing the device.

The price of Galaxy S8+ (128GB variant) has also been reduced by Rs 1,000 with a cash back offer of Rs 4,000 for HDFC card holders. Over 2.5 lakh people in India have registered to buy the newly-launched Rs 67,900 Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Galaxy Note 8 saw 1.5 lakh registrations on Amazon, with 72,000 registering for Note 8 on the very first day of registrations.

Nearly one lakh people have registered to buy Galaxy Note 8 on Samsung India website. Amazon.in on Monday again opened pre-orders for Note 8. Deliveries will start from September 21 and Amazon.in is the authorised online partner. According to the market research firm GFK, Samsung is the top brand in India with 43 per cent market share in the smartphone segment.

Similar to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, Note 8 also sports “Infinity Display” with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The 6.3-inch screen is Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. This is Samsung’s first smartphone to feature dual camera set-up at the rear with portrait mode and dual optical image stabilisation (OIS).

