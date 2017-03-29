Samsung Galaxy S8 Live updates: Galaxy S8, S8+ will be available from April 21

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have been launched in New York: Here are live updates from the event. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have been launched in New York: Here are live updates from the event.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 + launch event called Unpacked 2017 has begun, and the two new phones have been unveiled by Samsung in New York and London. There’s a live stream as well for those who want to watch the event. Galaxy S8, S8+ feature a bezel-less display, which will ensure a bigger screen, but in a more compact form factor.

Galaxy S8, S8+ will also be the first official smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. They will also feature Samsung’s very own Bixby voice-assistant, which will come with its own dedicated button on the smartphones.

Here are live updates from the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch event:

9.16 pm: Samsung’s new Gear VR headset will have a Bluetooth controller. Hmm, wonder where we’ve seen that before?

9.12 pm: Galaxy S8 will be available from April 21. No word on pricing.

9.09 pm: Yes, it looks like Bixby will have cards, etc which sounds very similar to what Google Now is already doing. Third-party apps like Google Play will work with Samsung’s Bixby.

9.06 pm: Samsung explaining how Bixby works. It can combine touch, voice, as well image search. When you swipe to the right, Bixby shows you a contexualised page depending on your app usage.

8.59 pm: Samsung Galaxy S8 will have Face Recognition in addition to the Iris Scanner. Basically your face will unlock the smartphone.

8.56 pm: Galaxy S8 will have 3000 mAh battery, the S8+ will have a 3500 mAh battery. And yes, Samsung says it did an 8-point battery test on the phone.

8.55 pm: Samsung Galaxy S8 will have the same Dual Pixel technology camera as the S7. But it will also have a Multi-frame processor. The front camera is 8MP.

8.51 pm: Samsung has moved the home button beneath the Infinity display. It responds to pressure just like an actual button would, says Samsung.

8.48 pm: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have an Infinity Display, the curved edges are there. Samsung has increased the size of the display to 5.8-inch and 6.2-inches respectively for the S8 and S8+. Yes, Samsung has done away with the bezels as was predicted. Samsung says it has redesigned the components of the phone to do away with the bezels.

8.45 pm: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ unveiled. And yes, they look exactly like the leaked photos and videos we saw.

8.45 pm: We have another video with details about the Samsung Galaxy S8.

8.41 pm: DJ Koh talking about partnership with Google. New display aspect size also confirmed.

8.40 pm: “This is just the start… We will show you new services. Bixby our new interface, will provide with more personalised health, visual search and more,” he adds.

8.35 pm: “Our most important commitment is to quality, safety and craftsmanship,” says DJ Koh on stage. “Honored that millions of people trust Samsung Galaxy phones to manage their lives, save their memories,” he adds.

8.32 pm: Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh is on stage. He admits it has been a challenging year for Samsung, but it is time for a new beginning. “Barriers that once stood in the way have been removed,” he says referring to the upcoming smartphone.

8.30 pm: Galaxy S8 launch begins. There’s a video of the Galaxy S8 that starts the event. ‘Across the Universe’ is playing in this video.

8.27 pm: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ will have bigger displays, but these will be bezel-less. There’s no home button on the front, if you go by the leaks. Also there’s going to be a dedicated button for Samsung’s Bixby voice-assistant.

8.12 pm: Samsung has a live stream on YouTube as well. The broadcast of the event will start at 8.30 pm IST.

8.10 pm: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ are the major announcements from the South Korean tech major for 2017.

