Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launch: Here are the expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be unveiled today, and the phones will be the company’s big flagships for 2017. Now we’ve seen a lot of leaks take place around the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ and all the specifications and features have been leaked online. Here’s a quick look at the top specifications we’re expecting around the Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones.

Design, Display

Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a bezel-less display, which means Samsung will able to fit a bigger display in a more compact form factor. The Galaxy S8 will have a 5.8-inch display while the S8+ will have a 6.2-inch display. The resolution will remain QHD+, which is a 2K display, and yes, Samsung will stick with its Super AMOLED display technology for these phones. The aspect ratio for the new displays could change from 16:9 to 18:9 in these new phones just like with the LG G6.

On the design front, Samsung is ditching the home button on the front, and instead moving the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone. Samsung will also introduce a special button on the side of the device to launch the new Bixby voice-assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ series will have the metal and glass design of the previous series, and based on the leaks these phones will come in Black, Gold and Grey colour versions. Samsung will add water and dust resistance to these phones, it will also add a Type-C USB charging port at the bottom. Finally it is not killing off the headphone jack, just yet.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ phones will be the first to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor with 10nm FinFET design technology. However, India versions of the Samsung phones will run the Exynos 8895 octa-core processor.

Samsung will stick with 4GB RAM on these phones, the base storage will start at 64GB, though some reports have claimed 256GB as the base variant. Samsung will offer microSD support; remember this was one of the highlight features of the S7 series.

Camera

Galaxy S8, S8+ will continue with the 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, though Samsung will change the sensor. Some reports claim it is a new Sony sensor that has not been officially announced till now.

However, Samsung is not going for a dual rear camera set-up. The cameras will have the Dual Pixel technology from S7 series. Samsung Galaxy S8 will also sport an Iris scanner on the front just like the Note 7.

Battery

This is the bit Samsung will probably emphasize a lot more during the press event. After all, Note 7 was pulled out of production thanks to a massive battery fiasco. According to leaks, S8 will have a 3000 mAh battery and S8+ will have a 3500 mAh non-removable battery. Both will have Type-C USB charging.

