Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Android 8.0 Oreo rollout stopped: Report

Samsung has reportedly stopped Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. As per a report from SamMobile, the Android 8.0 Oreo update was halted after being released in various markets, including India, Turkey, Norway, Belgium, Germany, France, Poland and others. The exact reason for the halt is unknown at this point.

Apparently, G950/G955-FXXU1CRAP Android 8.0 Oreo files are no more accessible. Samsung is already working on a new version of the software update, and the updated Oreo build will be made available soon. However, at the moment, Samsung hasn’t specified timeline of rollout.

Just last week, Samsung had started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It took the company about three months to roll out the latest Android update. The Android 8.0 Oreo beta build was available for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in November 2017.

To recall, Samsung Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. The Oreo update brought several new features to the Galaxy S8, including colourful media notifications, improvement to biometric functions and Samsung Keyboard, Dual Messenger, and a revamped “About” section in settings.

Meanwhile, Samsung is already preparing to launch the next-generation Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones. The announcement will be made at the MWC 2018 on February 25 in Barcelona. The flagship devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and perhaps the talking point of the new phones will be the camera.

