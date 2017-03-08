Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ photos leaked ahead of launch

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on March 29 in New York. (Image credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter) Samsung will launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on March 29 in New York. (Image credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter)

New photos have emerged that claim to show the upcoming Galaxy S8. This time, the phone has been photographed next to its elder brother – the Galaxy S8+. The latest photos come from Slashleaks user Dmitri12.

Both the smartphones shown in the pictures look familiar to the existing leaked press renders. The phones in the photos have small bezels above and below the screen. The leaked images also suggest that the handsets have a physical button on the right side, which will be used to active the Galaxy S8’s virtual assistant Bixby. One again, it’s evident that Samsung has ditched the physical home button in favor of virtual navigation buttons; and place the fingerprint scanner on the back panel, to accommodate the taller screen.

One of the images show both Galaxy S8 models have curved displays, and noticeably the Galaxy S8 Plus has an always-on lock screen. Above the screen you can see a small earpiece and a front-facing camera. The images also confirm the presence of a USB Type-C port, the SIM card tray, and the standard headphone jack. There’s a small sensor above the display, which could be an iris scanner.

The authenticity of the leaked photographs can’t be verified, though they appear to be genuine. But whether or not the photos actually show the alleged Galaxy S8 and S8+. They yet again confirm many of the previous rumours about the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The larger Galaxy S8+ version features a 6.2-inch QHD Super AMOLED display compared to the 5.5-inch on the Galaxy S8.

Samsung’s new phones will be very unique. That’s because they no longer have a physical button or fingerprint scanner, and the bezels are extremely small. Similar to LG G6, Samsung is using a new 18:9 aspect ratio so the phones will be easy to handle, without making the screen smaller.

Both smartphones will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard memory and microSD card support. They might feature IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as Samsung’s own Bixby virtual assistant and an iris scanner.

We still have a few more days to wait before the launch event in New York on March 29. Previously it was said that both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ would be released around the globe on April 21. Now according to a VentureBeat report, the scheduled release date for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has been pushed from April 21 to April 28. The report didn’t mention the reason behind the delay, although Samsung is said to be taking precautionary measures following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Evidently, the new 10nm FinFET technology used in producing the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8995, could be linked for the delay of the Galaxy S8.

