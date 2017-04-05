Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have the best performing display on a phone: DisplayMate

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have the best display ever on a smartphone, says DisplayMate. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have the best display ever on a smartphone, says DisplayMate.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ have the best performing smartphone display ever seen on a smartphone, and the company has shown considerable improvement in the OLED technology, according to ratings by DisplayMate. DisplayMate had previously rated the iPhone 7 as the best LCD display ever on a smartphone.

According to DisplayMate, every lab test they did on the new phones showed an improvement compared to the older S7. With the Galaxy S8, S8+, DisplayMate has given the phones a grade of A+, and said it is evident that Samsung has been improving the OLED display technology constantly with each successive Galaxy smartphone.

Galaxy S8, S8+ sport an Infinity display, which has no bezels on the side, and is curved on the edges, and comes with a 3K resolution of 2960 x 1440, and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The LG G6 also sports a similar resolution.

As DisplayMate points out Samsung has gone for a “radical new Full Display Screen” design and the display panel now fills the entire front of the phone. Samsung’s new Infinity Display allows the company to use a bigger display in the same sized phone, thus ensuring the phone is manageable and easy to hold. The outside of the Galaxy S8 series has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

According to DisplayMate’s findings, Galaxy S8, S8+ showed higher screen brightness from 5 per cent o 19 per cent in their tests, and have a large native colour gamut with 113 per cent DCI-P3 profile, which ensures better colours in high ambient light. The tests also showed improved colour accuracy, viewing angle performance, and an improved “configurable Edge Display.”

Samsung Gaalxy S8’s screen is also the first phone, which is certified by UHD Alliance for Mobile HDR Premium. This means the phones can play all the content which is made for 4K UHD televisions.

In terms of difference from the S7 series, the Galaxy S8 sports a display which is 18 per cent larger than the one on the previous phone. Samsung Galaxy S8 also managed to hit a record high of brightness at 1000 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S series, especially from the S6 onwards, has always had the edge in displays. The S7, S7 edge SAMOLED displays were seen as the best in class, and now it looks like the Galaxy S8 is set to surpass that as well.

