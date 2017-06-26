Samsung Galaxy S8+ Rose Pink colour variant goes official in Taiwan

Samsung originally launched five colour options for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Samsung originally launched five colour options for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

Samsung has announced ‘Rose Pink’ colour variant of the Galaxy S8+ in Taiwan. The limited edition colour variant of Samsung Galaxy S8+ is priced at TWD 27,900, approximately Rs. 59,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase through company’s official website in Taiwan. It is available for pre-order till June 30. All pre-ordering consumers will also get free Alcantara Italian back cover.

For the Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy Note 8, there are no difference in specifications. It features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel and a screen resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. The Galaxy S8+ has an unusual display thanks to its ultra-wide display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 rather than the traditional 16:9 and extremely narrow bezels. The Galaxy S8+ has a 12-megapixel “Dual Pixel” camera on the back, for improved low-light, and an 8-megapixel front shooter with smart autofocus. The high-end smartphone also features an iris scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security.

Inside, the Galaxy S8+ features Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8995, depending upon the market. It packs a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be further expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). It has an IP68 rating, which means it is water resistant to a maximum depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery inside. It also offers a choice of wired or wireless charging.

The South Korean company previously launched a 6GB RAM variant for its home market. Samsung recently started rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistant Bixby to select Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in the United States.

