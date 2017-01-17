Samsung Galaxy S8 renders leaked, show no home button: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t have dual rear camera setup, though the feature is anticipated for Plus version of the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t have dual rear camera setup, though the feature is anticipated for Plus version of the smartphone.

Samsung is expected to announce its 2017 flagship smartphone – Galaxy S8 – in April. Ahead of the launch, we’ve come to know quite a few things about the device thanks to leaks. Now, a report in GSM Arena claims an anonymous case maker has sent 3D renders of the upcoming Galaxy S8 to the site which confirm the lack of front home button, dual rear camera setup and more.

According to the rendered images, the Galaxy S8 will sport extremely thin bezels on both the sides as well as top and bottom. The curved edges of the smartphone appear more prominent in the pictures as compared to Samsung’s S7 series unveiled last year. Plus, there’s no front-facing home button or presence of a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel suggesting Galaxy S8 will come with an optical fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t have dual rear camera setup, though the feature is anticipated for Plus version of the smartphone. As per renders, Samsung is not doing away with a 3.5mm headphone jack on its 2017 flagship smartphone, and it is likely to be accompanied by a USB Type-C port as well. Speaker grills can be seen at the top and bottom of Samsung Galaxy S8, suggesting it will pack stereo speakers.

Samsung Display, the company’s screen-manufacturing arm, recently posted two videos to its Korean YouTube channel that show Galaxy S8 using its latest AMOLED technology. The video confirms Samsung will ditch the physical home button on the bottom bezel, allowing for thinner bezels on both the top and bottom of the phone.

The Galaxy S8 is a comeback device for Samsung considering the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco costed the Korean giant billions. According to report, Samsung has set an initial production target of 10 million units at the time of the launch of the S8.

If rumours are to be believed, then the Galaxy S8 could feature a 5.1-inch 2K QHD display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, dual rear cameras, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

A report from South Korean site Naver claims Samsung will unveil its next-generation smartphone on April 18. The Galaxy S8 is expected to be the first Samsung smartphone to feature Siri-like built-in voice assistant, dubbed ‘Bixby’. The assistant is said to be used by all of Samsung’s first-party applications.

