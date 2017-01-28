Samsung Galaxy S8 renders leaked again: Is this official?

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launching on March 29. with availability during late-April (Image credit: Slash Leaks) Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launching on March 29. with availability during late-April (Image credit: Slash Leaks)

We have had a major leak about the Samsung Galaxy S8 recently, and now we might already be looking at an official press render of the device as shared by tipster Slash Leaks. The new image is the first good look that we are getting of the S8.

The shared image appears to be an official render of the phone from Samsung, but there is no confirmation for the same. It shows the thin bezels on the top and bottom of the phone, and dual-curved edge display. With the home button gone, the back of the device is now sporting the fingerprint scanner placed next to the camera sensor – an unseen location for the same as of yet.

Noted tipster, Evan Blass recently shared details about the Galaxy S8 in a report suggesting that the 2017 flagship will be coming in two screen (QHD Super AMOLED) sizes – 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch. The phones will have an unusual aspect ratio for the display at 18.5:9, with both models getting the ‘edge’ design.

According to Blass, Galaxy S8 will be coming with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD. The 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 will be backed by a 3000 mAh battery, while the larger device will be getting 3500 mAh of backup.

Galaxy S8 is expected to carry forward the 12MP camera sensor for the Galaxy S7, but bring visual search functionality with it. The phone is also expected to come with an Iris scanner, and a new digital assistant called Bixby. The S8 will be officially unveiled by Samsung on March 29.

