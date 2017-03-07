Samsung Galaxy S8 launch now scheduled for April 28: Report

The scheduled release date for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has been pushed from April 21 to April 28. The scheduled release date for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has been pushed from April 21 to April 28.

Samsung’s most anticipated Galaxy S8 has been delayed by a week. According to a Venture Beat report, the scheduled release date for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has been pushed from April 21 to April 28. However, the launch event, which will take place on March 29 in New York, is still on track.

The report didn’t mention the reason behind the delay, although Samsung is said to be taking precautionary measures following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. For sure, this can’t be a technical delay since the new phones haven’t been announced yet.

Samsung is expected to produce at least 12.5 million units for the first month of availability of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. A report from DigiTimes says that the new 10nm FinFET technology used in producing the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8995, is said to be linked for the delay of the Galaxy S8. In fact, both TSMC and Samsung are facing manufacturing yield issues with their respective 10-nanometer technologies.

The delay in release of the Galaxy S8 could bring some cheer to LG, which is expected to roll-out the G6 smartphone in the beginning of April. LG introduced the G6 with a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display and Snapdragon 821 processor at MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

Samsung is preparing to reveal two models of its flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S8+ will have a 6.2-inch display. Like the G6, both phones will sport an 18:9 display, giving a high-screen to body ratio.

The high-profile Galaxy S8 and S8+ might feature IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as Samsung’s own Bixby virtual assistant and an iris scanner. Both smartphones will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard memory and microSD card support. Samsung will announce the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on March 29, during a special event to be held in New York.

