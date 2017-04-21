Samsung Galaxy S8 ‘Red tint’ fix to be rolled out next week: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been launched India at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been launched India at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ has already started receiving its first update in Belgium and Germany, according to a report in SamMobile. Being rolled out in phases, the update is expected to make its way to other countries in the next few days. It brings with it one of the most important upgrades – improvements for facial recognition feature – apart form April’s security patch and common vulnerabilities.

According to a separate report, Samsung is planning to fix Galaxy S8’s ‘Red-tint’ issue via an update which will be rolled out by the end of April. “Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients,” a Samsung spokesperson told The Korea Herald.

To recall, some users in South Korea complained about an excessive red tint in their the Galaxy S8, S8+ screens. The company admitted the issue and issued a statement to Korean Herald which reads, “It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the colour still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service center.”

April’s security maintenance release includes patches for 49 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) in the Android OS, reads the report. Further, 16 fixes for the Galaxy-branded smartphones have been rolled out with the update as well. Users can check for the over-the-air (OTA) update in Software Update tab of Settings menu of Galaxy S8+.

Improvements to facial recognition feature is one major update, considering a video revealing its bypass had surfaced online a few days ago. In a YouTube video posted by iDeviceHelp via @marcianophone, a vulnerability in Samsung’s facial recognition technology that unlocks the Galaxy S8 by looking at picture of user was revealed. The latest Samsung update is expected to fix the vulnerability and improve security.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been launched India at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. The flagship smartphones are Flipkart exclusive and they will start shipping from May 5. Unique features of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are Samsung’s new voice-assistant Bixby, Infinity display as well as facial recognition technology. There’s no physical home button on the two smartphones. The fingerprint scanner is at the rear alongside the camera.

