Samsung Galaxy S8 promotional videos on YouTube: Here’s your first look

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be launched in April this year

Just a few weeks before the launch of Samsung’s 2017 flagship phone, we might be getting our first official look at what the Galaxy S8 will turn out to be. In two promotional videos shared on YouTube by ‘Samsung Display’, we are finally seeing the thin-bezel design of the S8. The videos concentrate on the phone’s large AMOLED display, which almost completely covers the front of the device.

The video also confirm rumours that Samsung will be ditching the physical home button on the bottom bezel, allowing for thinner bezels on both the top and bottom of the phone.

The descriptions given under both the video, as translated by Google Translate:

Samsung Display AMOLED is not only excellent image quality because of its high color reproduction rate, but also because it has thin thickness, light weight and low power consumption thanks to its self-luminous structure.

Samsung Display AMOLED has developed Vision Aid technology, which allows users experiencing color fading to feel more natural color. This technology, which can be implemented thanks to AMOLED’s self-emission method, is a special advantage of display AMOLED for people.

The videos also give a lot of numbers, which are difficult to understand considering that we do not understand Korean, but one of the number ‘94%’ might be suggesting the screen-to-body ratio of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is an important smartphone for Samsung considering the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which tarnished the South Korean giant’s reputation and revenue. Among other rumours, the S8 is expected to be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone is speculated to come with a 6-inch display and also feature 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy S8 was expected to be launched in February this year, but has since been moved to April. Reports have suggested that Samsung has set an initial production target of 10 million units at the time of the launch of the S8.

