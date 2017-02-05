Samsung Galaxy S8 pricing, availability leaked: Here’s all we know so far

Samsung galaxy S8 is said to have an Iris scanner, and a Samsung’s new digital assistant called Bixby, which will be able to handle complex commands. (Image credit: Slash Leaks) Samsung galaxy S8 is said to have an Iris scanner, and a Samsung’s new digital assistant called Bixby, which will be able to handle complex commands. (Image credit: Slash Leaks)

Samsung Galaxy S8 is set to release on March 29, and we’ve already come to know several details about this flagship device thanks to leaks. Now, a company insider has revealed the pricing on various models of the Galaxy S8. According to the tipster, South Korea and China will only get the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of Galaxy S8, while Asian markets will get both 6GB RAM+64GB/128GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S8, in a third option – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM – will be launched for Europe and rest of the markets. The 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model of Samsung Galaxy S8 will be priced at 6,088 yuan (Rs 59,000 approx), while 6GB RAM+128GB ROM option will cost 6,488 yuan (Rs 63,000 approx).

Tipster Evan Blass had earlier said the Galaxy S8 with the 5.8-inch version is expected to come at Euro 799 (approx Rs 58,000). The larger 6.2-inch version is expected to be priced at Euro 899 (approx Rs 65,000). He had noted the smartphone will be coming with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD. However, looks like there’s a higher end storage version in line for release as well.

Earlier leaks have given out press render of the device, shared by tipster Slash Leaks. However, there’s no confirmation if these renders are official. It shows the thin bezels on the top and bottom of the phone, and dual-curved edge display. With the home button gone, the back of the device sports the fingerprint scanner placed next to the camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to come in two screen (QHD Super AMOLED) sizes – 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch. The phones will have 18.5:9 aspect ratio for the display, with both models getting the ‘edge’ design. The 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 will be backed by a 3,000 mAh battery, while the larger device will be getting 3,500 mAh of backup.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (in some markets), while being powered by its own Exynos SoC in others. Connectivity and charging options include USB Type-C port, and the 3.5mm headphone jack. Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera (both with f/1.7 apertures). It will come with visual search functionality.

Samsung galaxy S8 is said to have an Iris scanner, and a Samsung’s new digital assistant called Bixby, which will be able to handle complex commands. The Galaxy S8 will be getting force touch functionality (like Apple iPhones) on the lower part of the display, and will be able to distinguish between the pressure put on the display.

