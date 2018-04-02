Samsung Galaxy S8 prices slashed in India after Galaxy S9 launch: Here are details

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ prices have been slashed in India. The S8 now starts at Rs 49,990 in India. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ prices have been slashed in India. The S8 now starts at Rs 49,990 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ prices have been slashed in India after the recent launch of the Galaxy S9 series. The Galaxy S8 series now starts at Rs 49,990 in India and the new price is listed on the official Samsung estore in India as well. The Galaxy S8 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage; it was launched in India at a price of Rs 57,900 in April 2017.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ new Price in India

The starting price for the Galaxy S8 is now Rs 49,990 compared to the earlier price of Rs 57,900. The Galaxy S8 is powered by the Exynos 8895 processor, comes with 4GB RAM, has a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture. The front camera is 8MP. Galaxy S8’s display is 5.8-inches Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and this is a 2K resolution SAMOLED one. The external memory support is 256GB on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Battery on the smaller S8 is 3000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a price of Rs 53,990 compared to the earlier price of Rs 64,900. The major difference between the S8 and S8+ is the display and battery size. The bigger Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch 2K SAMOLED display, and this is the same Infinity Display with edge-to-edge design. The smartphone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, with a 3500 mAh battery on board. The microSD support is up to 256 GB. Rear camera remains 12MP with f/1.7 aperture and front camera is 8MP as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8+with 128GB storage price in India

It looks like the 6GB RAM and 128GB version of the Galaxy S8+ will now cost Rs 64,900 in India. The only difference here is the extra RAM and storage on this variant. The Galaxy S8+ with 128GB storage was originally launched at a price Rs 74,900, which was then slashed to Rs 70,900. Later, the price was slashed to Rs 65,900 in India. This version was launched in June 2017 last year.

