Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus to sport 6-inch display: Report

Samsung may be planning a larger version of the Galaxy S8 with a 6-inch display. A report on Naver claims that Samsung will offer the Galaxy S8 in two screen sizes, but one model will likely have a 6-inch size.

The standard version of the Galaxy S8 will continue to come with a 5-inch screen, while the S8 Plus will feature a 6-inch display. That’s a bit larger than the Note 7’s 5.7-inch display, but the report states that the smartphones will have a similar appearance, due to thinner bezels.

The report, citing a source within Samsung, claims that both Galaxy S8 models will sport a curved display. This is in line with previous rumours of Samsung altogether scrapping the flat model completely.

Samsung did consider to use an S-Pen with the Galaxy S8 Plus, but the add-on functionality was dropped from the phone, the report said. Looks like those plans were shelved in favor of keeping the Note brand alive.

Naver also says that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will ship with a voice controlled assistant. However, it has been constantly said that Google might prevent Samsung from adding AI to the Galaxy S8 since it would directly compete with its Pixel lineup, which is powered by Google Assistant.

The South Korean company started the year on a positive note with the success of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Soon the company had to face a lot of trouble due to the Galaxy Note 7. But Samsung is looking forward to the Galaxy S8, its next-generation smartphone.

Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S8 in late February at MWC 2017, according to some published reports. Meanwhile, a report from Naver (via Sam Mobile) has said that the smartphone will be unveiled in April in New York city, instead.

