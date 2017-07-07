Samsung Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant price reportedly slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was launched last month at Rs 74,900 Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was launched last month at Rs 74,900

Samsung might have slashed the price of Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant in India by Rs 4,000. According to a Mumbai-based retailer, Samsung Galaxy S8+ offline market operating price from July 7 is Rs 70,900 instead of launch price of Rs 74,900.

As of now, there is no confirmation from the company. Even the Samsung’s online e-store and Flipkart are still listing the old price of Rs 74,900. To remind you, Samsung launched the Galaxy S8+ 128GB with 6GB RAM variant in India last month.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with a screen resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. The aspect ratio of 18:5:9 is rather unusual because of the ultra-wide display.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ features a 12-megapixel “Dual Pixel” camera on the back, for improved low-light, and an 8-megapixel front shooter with smart autofocus. The high-end smartphone also features an iris scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security.

Inside, it packs Samsung’s own Exynos 8995 in India, instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. This particular version packs 6GB of RAM, instead of 4GB. It can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The Galaxy S8 and S8+ boasts of an IP68 rating, which means it is water resistant to a maximum depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery inside. It also offers a choice of wired or wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ in India with 4GB RAM starts at Rs 64,900. A couple of days back, Samsung also got a new Orchid Gray colour variant of both smartphones in India. The smartphones were originally launched in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colour variants. The new colour variant can pre-ordered till July 11 on Flipkart as well as Samsung’s e-store. It will be available at select stores starting July 12.

