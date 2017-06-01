Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM variant and 128GB storage has been launched in India. Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM variant and 128GB storage has been launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM variant and 128GB storage has been launched in India by the company. Samsung has earlier launched the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM variant in its the home market of South Korea, but it looks like this has been expanded to India as well. Samsung in a press statement said it was launching the 6GB RAM variant due to the “tremendous response to its recently-launched flagship” phones.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage also sees a steep rise in price compared to the regular version of the phone. The Galaxy S8+ phone is priced at Rs 74,990, which is nearly Rs 10,000 more than the Rs 64,900 price of the 64GB variant with 4GB RAM. The new S8+ variant will be available across India from June 9.

However, customers can pre-book the new Galaxy S8+ on Samsung Shop and Flipkart from June 2. As a launch offer, customers who buy the phone will get a free wireless charger along with the Galaxy S8+.

In terms of specifications and colour option, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available only in Midnight Black colour. However, it will have the same 6.2-inch full ‘Infinity Display’ which has no bezels on the side, and comes with a dual-edge curved display. Galaxy S8+ also supports Samsung Pay, which has already been launched in India, and the company’s own personal assistant called Bixby.

“The resounding success of the recently launched Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+ underscores the unmatched superiority of Samsung in the premium smartphone segment. The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory, will give our consumers the freedom to do infinitely more. It is the ultimate device for power users who aspire to explore new possibilities, are always on top of their game and for whom multi-tasking is a way of life,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a press statement.

Galaxy S8+ also sports a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel Technology, and there’s an 8MP camera on the front with f1.7 aperture. This will be a dual-SIM version, and it comes with a 3500 mAh battery. Samsung is relying on a Type-C USB port for charging this device. Samsung Galaxy S8+ also has IP68 water and dust resistance.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd