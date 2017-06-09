Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage goes on sale in India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has gone live on the company’s e-store and Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has gone live on the company’s e-store and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has gone live on the company’s e-store and Flipkart, with the device now available at a hefty price of Rs 74,990. The phone can be purchased via offline channels as well.

The model is the same as the SKU available in South Korea and China – and now it has hit the Indian market too. This very model is a bit expensive compared to the regular version of the Galaxy S8+ which retails for Rs. 64,900 , although its internal innards remain unchanged. The Galaxy S8+ with increased RAM and storage will only be available in Midnight Black colour option.

As an introductory offer, those customers who opt for the premium variant of the Galaxy S8+ will get a free wireless charger. The wireless charger itself costs Rs 4,499. In case you purchase the phone from Samsung Shop, the company is offering a Rs 2500 cash back to ICICI credit card holders. Samsung is also offering up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange.

A new variant of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage isn’t a different device altogether. Its technical specifications are identical to the Galaxy S8+ except for the storage and memory bump; in comparison, the original Galaxy S8+ is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

If case you have forgotten, Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 series in March in New York. In India, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were launched at the time of global released, but the sales only started in the first week of May. Both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screens respectively. The devices have the same ‘Infinity’ display, with minimal bezels on the side.

All three variants of the Galaxy S8 series in India are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor. They also sport a 12-megapixel rear camera with Dual Pixel technology, and there’s an 8-megapixel front camera on the front.

