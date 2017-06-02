Samsung Galaxy S8 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Special Edition launched in China

The limited edition ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ model looks like the regular Galaxy S8 from the outside. The limited edition ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ model looks like the regular Galaxy S8 from the outside.

Samsung and Disney have teamed up to launch the special ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Galaxy S8 variant. The special edition smartphone has been launched in China where it will retail for 5,988 Yuan (or approx Rs. 56,487). The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Galaxy S8 is available via JD.com, one of the largest online retailers in China. It is unknown if the special edition model will be available outside of China.

The limited edition model looks like the regular Galaxy S8 from the outside. However, it comes with special themes and wallpapers. Plus, you will get some bonus content from the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which is the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Also, the retail box has been designed to look like a treasure box , with the Pirates of the Caribbean logo engraved on it. Inside the box, you will find a phone’s ring holder and a removable case.

As far the phone’s specifications are concerned, you’re getting the standard option. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ display, with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. The device features an iris scanner and as well as an ‘Infinity’ display. The size of the display is a bit different. It’s an ultra wide display which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 instead of 16:9.

The smartphone has been powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8995 processor which has been built using 10nm process. The phone further comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD card slot. The Galaxy S8 runs on Andoid 7.0 Nougat with the company’s TouchWiz UI.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S8 comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front the phone sports an 8-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery and is IP68 certified as well.

The physical home button is removed entirely and replaced with a touch sensitive button underneath the display. Another big change is that the fingerprint scanner is now located on the back of the device, next to the camera module. The Galaxy S8 also comes with Bixby, Samsung’s new AI assistant.

This isn’t the first time Samsung is launching a special edition of its flagship device. The South Korean company has released a few limited edition smartphones in the past, like the Batman Edition of the Galaxy S7 Edge and the Iron Man Limited Edition of its predecessor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd