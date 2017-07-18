Samsung Galaxy S8 outselling Galaxy S7 by 15 per cent, says company executive

Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently outselling the Galaxy S7 by 15 per cent, according to the company’s Mobile Communications head. Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently outselling the Galaxy S7 by 15 per cent, according to the company’s Mobile Communications head.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S8 and S8+ have proven to be extremely popular, with the company managed to shift over 5 million units in the first month alone. Despite being critically successful, recent reports have claimed that the devices aren’t selling well. Now Samsung’s President for Mobile Communications has refute those reports.

Speaking to Taiwanese media (via Sam Mobile), Dongjin Koh has claimed that the company’s flagship device is currently outselling the Galaxy S7 by 15 per cent. Koh didn’t share the exact sales numbers with the media, he did say that both Galaxy S8 and S8+ will continue to sell well through out the end of 2017.

South Korean publication The Bell, citing brokerage analysts, last week claimed that the Galaxy S8 could be selling 20 per cent less than its predecessor Galaxy S7. The reports said, Samsung sold 9.8 million units in the first two months of the launch, about 20 per cent less than the Galaxy S7’s 12 million units sold last year.

During the same event in Taiwan, Samsung’s Mobile Chief has confirmed that the company will unveil the successor to the Galaxy Note 7 at end of August. The South Korean company didn’t share the exact launch date and city, but rumours point to August 23 or August 26 in New York. Apparently Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in two waves starting in September.

It is largely believed that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD display that entirely covers its face, dual rear cameras, and a powerful processor under the hood. Rumor has it that, like the upcoming iPhone 8, the Galaxy Note 8 will break the $1000 ( or approx Rs 64,400) price barrier.

