Samsung Galaxy S8+ official support page live on India website

Samsung’s support page for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S8+ smartphone has gone live in India, ahead of its global launch. A few days after logo for Galaxy S8’s larger variant was leaked, the support page now confirms its model number – SM-G955FD. The page has queries regrading Samsung apps, software upgrade, lock, power etc. Tipster Evan Blass, in a tweet, had earlier reveled Samsung will skip SM-G94 model numbers in favour of SM-G950 for the Galaxy S8 series. Link to the support page was posted by Reddit user albus—dumbledore, kicking off a discussion on Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices.

Samsung has confirmed it will skip the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona for the launch of its next flagship smartphone. Instead, the Korean smartphone giant is said to be gearing for a March 29 launch event in New York. Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in two variants based on the display size – 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch. Blass tweeted out the logo of the S8’s large sized version, confirming it will indeed be called the S8+. The logo suggests that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will both have curved displays.

Leaks have already given out features of Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. Both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are said to come with company’s voice-assistant ‘Bixby’ that may launch with support for eight languages. According to a report in The Investor, Galaxy S8 will have a 3,000 mAh battery, while the 6.2-inch version will be backed by a 3,500 mAh battery. Reports point at two processor variants – Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835. There will be a 6GB RAM variant as well with 64GB or 128GB internal storage option.

In terms of design, the smartphones will have a bezelless display and no home button. The fingerprint scanner is expected to be placed at the rear panel next to camera lens. Samsung is said to stick with 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel technology for the Galaxy S8, as seen on its previous device. There will be a dedicated button to launch ‘Bixby’ on the die as well.

