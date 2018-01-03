Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 users reporting random screen wake-up issues

It seems in case of the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, the display comes alive while the phone is charging. It seems in case of the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, the display comes alive while the phone is charging.

It looks like Samsung Galaxy S8 users and some Galaxy Note 8 are complaining of a new issue. This one causes the display to randomly turn on while the phone is on charge. The reports come after Samsung had acknowledged reports that some Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were facing issues with the device after the battery hit zero per cent as the phones would not charge. Users found their phones bricked in some cases, though Samsung said it has only got a small number of these reports.

Now posts on Reddit and Samsung’s own Galaxy forums are highlighting the new issue. It seems in case of the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, the display comes alive while the phone is charging. Samsung’s flagship phones come with an Always-On display which will show a black background, time and some notifications when the phone’s screen has not been used for a while.

According to one post on Reddit, a user wrote that the issue has been plaguing his wife’s AT&T Samsung Galaxy S8 since November. The post says the S8 display will “randomly wake up while charging from the always on display to the lock screen,” adding, “the damn screen is so bright when it switches it is waking me up at night.”

Meanwhile, a Samsung moderator on another community forum, urged users to try these steps like a soft reset to solve the issue. Factory rests and cleaning cache don’t seem to helping at all, one user wrote on the company’s community forums. Samsung hasn’t issued a formal statement on this matter at this point.

The South Korean major has already been criticised for a battery issue on the Note 8 and S8 Plus. Although the company has responded to the existing issue, the new controversy will certainly invite criticism for Samsung.

