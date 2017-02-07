Samsung Galaxy S8 new ‘render’ in black colour leaked online: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: Another rendered leak of the smartphone has come out now, this time in a black variant. (Representational Image Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: Another rendered leak of the smartphone has come out now, this time in a black variant. (Representational Image Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S8 has been leaked in a rendered image ahead of its expected launch on March 29. A Twitter user with handle @VenyaGeskin1 has tweeted Galaxy S8 render in black colour variant. The back panel looks a lot like Samsung’s S7 series smartphones, and even the size seems similar to the older phones.

Of course, as with any leak, it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Plus it’s a little unconvincing, given that reports claim Samsung Galaxy S8 will be a much bigger phone. Samsung will reportedly launch a Plus version of the S8 as well.

However, Samsung will give the Galaxy S8 gets a bezel-less display and a dedicated button to launch company’s upcoming voice assistant Bixby. Samsung’s artificial intelligence-based voice assistant will be unveiled alongside the flagship S8 smartphone. The Korean smartphone maker has already confirmed its new phones will come with the voice-assistant, which will rely on machine-learning, and be capable of image-based search as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8 was earlier leaked in a render in grey colour variant by Slash Leaks. The picture looks similar to the latest render, expect the colour option. It shows the thin bezels on the top and bottom of the phone, and dual-curved edge display.

In a separate leak, images of ‘official S8 cases’ were being circulated on Weibo. The Galaxy S8 case images confirm the smartphone will come in two variants – S8 and S8 Plus – based on display size and that the fingerprint scanner is being shifted to the back. Plus, there will be no home button. Another bit of information: there will be a dedicated button for Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch (QHD Super AMOLED) screen sizes, with both models getting the ‘edge’ design. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in some markets, and company’s own Exynos SoC in others.

Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera (both with f/1.7 apertures). The rear camera will come with visual search functionality.

Another set of leaks coming from Twitter also claimed South Korea and China will only get the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of Galaxy S8, while Asian markets will get both 6GB RAM+64GB/128GB storage options.

Samsung has already said it will skip the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) to launch the Galaxy S8 in March. For Samsung, the S8 will be a crucial device given it had to recall flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to battery issues. Samsung is also betting on Bixby to take on the likes on Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

