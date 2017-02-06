Samsung Galaxy S8: New leaks indicate fingerprint scanner at the back

Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked images of ‘official cases’ indicate the fingerprint scanner will be at the back of the device. (Source: Weibo) Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked images of ‘official cases’ indicate the fingerprint scanner will be at the back of the device. (Source: Weibo)

Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks are taking place pretty much everyday, and now the latest ‘leaked images’ of ‘official S8 cases’ are circulating on Weibo, China’s very own Twitter, where a lot of these photos tend to first make an appearance. The leaked images show two versions of the Galaxy S8; there’s supposed to be a bigger Plus version of the S8 coming as well, according to the reports we’ve seen so far.

The leaked images make two things very apparent: One the fingerprint scanner is being shifted to the back, and won’t be on the front button as has usually been the case with Samsung’s phones. Samsung is believed to be working on an edge-to-edge display, and it looks like there will be no home button, and thus the fingerprint scanner is being shifted to the back, like it is with many other Android smartphones.

The other bit of information that is made clear with these leaked images is that Samsung will introduce a dedicated button for its upcoming voice-based smart assistant called Bixby. Samsung has already confirmed its new phones will come with a new assistant powered by artificial intelligence. Reports have indicated a dedicated button will trigger the assistant, which will also be able to do image-based queries.

Of course, the leaked images need to be taken with a pinch of salt. We’ve seen in the past that images of cases for upcoming phones are taken as confirmation of a feature, which doesn’t always turn out to be the case.

According to reports so far, Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29; Samsung has already confirmed it won’t be launching the new flagship phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) in Barcelona. Tipster Evan Blass had earlier said the Galaxy S8 with the 5.8-inch version is expected to be priced at Euro 799 (approx Rs 58,000). The larger 6.2-inch version will cost Euro 899 (approx Rs 65,000).

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be powered by its own Exynos processor in some markets, while in other markets like the US it will come with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. It has been reported that no new flagships with the 835 are expected till the S8 becomes public.

For Samsung, Galaxy S8 will be a make or break device, considering the company has to recover from the disaster of the Galaxy Note 7. Samsung will also be hoping its own virtual assistant, so far known as ‘Bixby’ will help the device stand out, and challenge the Google Assistant.

