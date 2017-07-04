Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini leaks, to feature 5.3-inch display, Snapdragon 821: Report

Samsung could launch a mini version of the Galaxy S8 sometime this year. (Image of Galaxy S8 for representation) Samsung could launch a mini version of the Galaxy S8 sometime this year. (Image of Galaxy S8 for representation)

Samsung may be working on a strip down version of the Galaxy S8 with a smaller display and less powerful hardware. According to a report from Taiwanese publication ITHome, Samsung could be working on a miniature version of the Galaxy S8 and it might launch the phone in South Korea sometime this year.

The report says the Galaxy S8 Mini will share the same design as the Galaxy S8 and S8+, however, it will be compact enough to be used with a single hand. Apparently it will have a 5.3-inch display packed into a traditional 4.7-inch smartphone. Though the resolution of the 5.3-inch display has not been mentioned in the report.

Further, the phone would be powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of native storage. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 either packs the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 processor. It’s clear the Galaxy S8 Mini might not be as powerful as the Galaxy S8, but its internal hardware will be comparable to Google Pixel and Pixel XL. It will also have the same 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), as well as the Iris scanner.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones – the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been a major success. In May, it was reported that the South Korean company reportedly sold over 5 million units of the Galaxy S8 series in the first month of its release. The decision to bring a mini version of the Galaxy S8 to the market does seem to confuse people. Maybe the company believes that the existing Galaxy S8 and S8+ are too big for some people, which is why it plans to release the Galaxy S8 Mini in the market.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The perfect Android smartphone

Interestingly, LG might also consider launching a mini version of the G6 flagship smartphone. TechnoBuffalo reports that the G6 Mini will feature a smaller 5.4-inch display and the same 18:9 aspect ratio first seen on the G6. The report further says LG may choose to announce the phone in emerging markets, instead of the US, where it still sees the market for its flagship phone.

