Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked in new press renders: Here’s all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at an event on March 29 in New York. We’ve come to know quite a few things about Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, thanks to leaks. Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared press renders of Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, which gives us first good look at the device. “I think this is what you’ve been waiting for,” Blass wrote on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to come in two variants based on the display size. The bigger 6.2-inch variant will be called the Galaxy S8+ while the smaller 5.8-inch handset option will be launched as Galaxy S8. While Blass didn’t mention which variant he has put out in pictures, both the smartphones are expected to come with similar specifications except for the display size.

Samsung Galaxy S8’s rendered image confirms the smartphone will have dual curved edge display and no bezels on the sides. Also, there’s no home button. The volume rocker keys can be seen on the left. Separately, there are two buttons – one of the right and another on the left. While one could be the power button, another is said to be a dedicated button to launch Samsung’s new artificial intelligence-powered voice-assistant called ‘Bixby’.

I think this is what you’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FvYfsLOy0R — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 1, 2017

Samsung Galaxy S8 series is expected to be IP68 dust- and water-resistant and support wireless charging. The smartphones are likely to come with an iris-scanner, a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Samsung’s new devices are said to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Samsung released a teaser video for its upcoming Galaxy S8 series at Mobile World Congress(MWC) in Barcelona. While the teaser video doesn’t reveal much about the Galaxy S8, Samsung did confirm that its next smartphone will be bundled with a pair of AKG earphones from Harman International.

Samsung’s announcement stated that the event will try to “unbox your phone” and added that it “represents the start of a new era, by reshaping the device that has over the years become an indispensable tool in our everyday lives.”

Samsung announced its Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book at MWC. The Tab S3 features 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display which is capable of playing HDR content and it even works with S Pen for writing and sketching on the screen. The premium tablet is powered by Google’s Android OS. Samsung’s Galaxy Book is powered by Windows 10. The device comes in two sizes with both featuring a keyboard case and S Pen without any additional cost.

