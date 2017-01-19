Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked glass panels hint at rounded edges, minimal bezels

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2017 on March 29 this year. The leaked photo of the glass panels. (Source: Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2017 on March 29 this year. The leaked photo of the glass panels. (Source: Twitter)

Images of glass panels in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been leaked online. The new Galaxy S8 smartphones are expected to launch on March 29. A Polish Twitter user has shared an image of the front panels for the two S8 devices, showing an almost bezel-less design and dual-curved edge display for the larger phone.

The image of the panels shared is in line with what Samsung’s promotional videos of the phone’s display revealed. The promotional videos from Samsung have confirmed a bezel-less design for the S8.

Galaxy S8 is expected to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the first phone to do so. The phone is rumoured to feature 8GB of RAM, a first for a Samsung device; and it will come with Samsung’s own voice assistant called ‘Bixby’.

Według mojego dostawcy szkieł S8 nie będzie miał wersji flat O.o Ma być S8 i S8 Plus. Do tej pory się nie mylił… pic.twitter.com/sExMoISPY4 — DforDesign (@dfordesign) January 16, 2017

A rough translation of the tweet as translated via Google, “According to my suppliers glasses S8 will not have a version of the flat is to be o.o. S8 and S8 Plus. Until now, he was not mistaken.”

According to a recent report by SamMobile, Bixby will do more than just integrate with apps and follow voice instructions. It is also expected the digital assistant will be able to use the S8’s camera for visual search, and also be capable of text recognition. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs 58,000.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review+video: Here comes the dependable one

Samsung is expected to have 10 million units of the Galaxy S8 ready before it starts shipping the device in April, and a recent report suggests the company expects to sell close to 60 million units of the S8. The S8 is also an important flagship for Samsung, considering the untimely demise of the Galaxy Note 7 that also dented the company’s reputation.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd