Samsung Galaxy S8 launch event: Bixby’s image search feature leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launch: Features of Bixby leaked online. (Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launch: Features of Bixby leaked online. (Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones will launched in New York and London today, and the event will take place around 8.30 pm IST. Now a new leak on Twitter has confirmed the functions of the upcoming Bixby, voice-assistant on the Galaxy S8 smartphones. For its part, Samsung has already revealed the details and features of Bixby, which will have its own dedicated button on the S8, S8+

But the latest leak, which was put out on Twitter by user @Ricciolo1, has confirmed that Bixby will also be able to do image-based search for objects. According to the leaked screenshot, Bixby Vision is one of the features of this voice-assistant, which will use the smartphone’s camera. Once this vision search is activated, users can rely on this to scan objects, locations and then help search for them online.

Based on the description shared, Bixby Vision will be able to identify objects, even nearby places, and give users contextual results. It will require a user to be connected online via WiFi or Mobile data.

Samsung has already made it clear that Bixby won’t be limited to smartphones. After all, Samsung has products like smart TVs, refrigerators, etc where Bixby will soon be available, though whether this will be a global roll out remains to be seen.

The main capability of Bixby is that it is contextually aware, and if an app is Bixby-enabled, then all tasks of that app can be performed via the voice assistant. For example, if a food ordering app like Zomato becomes Bixby-supported, then you’ll be able to do search, order food, pay, etc all from Bixby itself. Samsung also claims Bixby can comprehend a command, even if you give limited information and will work with voice and touch commands.

Samsung will be giving a detailed demonstration today at its Unpacked Event, and hopefully we’ll get to see more of how Bixby functions.

