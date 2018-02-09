Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ users now getting Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade is available with firmware version G955XXU1CRAP, and it is 487MB in size for beta testers. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade is available with firmware version G955XXU1CRAP, and it is 487MB in size for beta testers.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in Germany have started receiving the final version of Android 8.0 Oreo, with other markets (including India) expected follow soon. The update is initially rolling out for beta testers, followed by regular users. According to a report in SamMobile, regular users are expected to get the update after 24 hours. The size of the update for beta testers will be smaller than that rolled out for everyone else.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade is available with firmware version G955XXU1CRAP, and it is 487MB in size for beta testers. The update comes with the latest February 2018 patch. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users who enrolled for the company’s beta program can manually download the update by going into Settings >Software update. Next click on ‘Download updates manually’ option.

Samsung started rolling out the final Android 8.0 beta build for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in India in mid-January. The South Korean smartphone maker was said to end its Android Oreo beta program on January 15. This means Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ users in India should receive the stable build of Android Oreo soon.

To recall, Samsung Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. Samsung Experience is essentially the new name for the company’s earlier UI called TouchWiz. Samsung Experience 9.0 is based on Android Oreo, and will be available on the next flagship Galaxy device, which is the Galaxy S9 series. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be launched ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 25, 2018 in Barcelona.

Samsung is expected to stick with the glass and metal design as well as dual curved edge Infinity display for Galaxy S9 series. The smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and the big change will be on the camera front. Though not official, rumours suggest the higher-end Galaxy S9+ could feature dual 12MP sensors at the back, while the Galaxy S9 will have a single 12MP rear camera.

