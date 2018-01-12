Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ start receiving final Android Oreo beta update: Report

Samsung released Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. Samsung released Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program.

Samsung has started rolling out Android 8.0 beta build for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in India. The South Korean giant is said to end its Android Oreo beta program on January 15, with stable build for the devices expected within two weeks. According to a report in SamMobile, the latest or third beta build of Android Oreo has software version ZRA5 and the size of the update is 593.83 MB. It brings with it the January 2018 security patch along with fixes for bugs, freezing issues, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users can manually check for the update by going into the Settings menu and then tapping on Software update option. Other upgrades include device stability improvements, improved stability for Bluetooth, and further improvements to performance. Users are advised to back up their data before updating. It is important to note that only FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) is supported for upgrading the latest beta software.

Samsung released Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. Samsung Experience is the new name for the company’s earlier UI called TouchWiz and version 9.0 will eventually power the new Galaxy S9 expected to come out next year. The company is hoping to gain customer feedback, insight via the beta program and thus optimise user experience.

Coming to specifications of the two phones, both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ sport “Infinity Display” with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S8+ has a larger 6.2-inch display. Samsung’s Galaxy S98 series was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat.

