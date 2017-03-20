Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ press renders leaked in three colour options

“Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right),” Evan Blass wrote on Twitter. (Source: Evan Blass) “Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right),” Evan Blass wrote on Twitter. (Source: Evan Blass)

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked press renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones, ahead of their launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 29. Blass posted these images on Twitter in Black sky, Orchid grey and Arctic silver colour options. “Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right),” he wrote.

The rendered images reveal the front and sides of the two upcoming flagship smartphones, confirming the absence of home button and presence of a dedicated button to launch Bixby. Bixby is Samsung’s new artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant, that is rumoured to support seven to eight languages at the time of launch. Further, the images confirm dual edge display with no bezels on the sides and extremely thin bezels on both top and bottom.

In a separate tweet, Blass revealed the price of the Samsung’s new devices, including that of DeX, Gear VR and Gear 360. According to the tipster, Samsung Galaxy S8 will cost € 799 (Rs 64,000 approx), and Galaxy S8+ will be priced at € 899 (Rs 72,000 approx). Samsung DeX, gear VR and Gear 360 will be available at €150 (Rs 12,000 approx), €129 (Rs 10,000 approx) and €229 (Rs 18,000 approx) respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right) pic.twitter.com/ISo7W10sYV — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

According to a report from Korean tech news site Naver, the Galaxy S8 will be able to record 1000fps videos. It suggests the smartphone will have an 8MP front camera with auto focus. Previous reports have claimed the Galaxy S8 will get a 12MP main camera, but the sensor will be improved when compared to Galaxy S7 series. Samsung is likely to stick with the dual pixel technology we saw on the Galaxy S7 series.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S8 Plus will come with a 6.2-inch screen size. Samsung Galaxy S8 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. A special dock that lets users use the Galaxy S8 as a desktop PC is also expected.

