Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ pre-registrations now open in India

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ registrations are now open in India. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ registrations are now open in India.

Samsung is preparing for the launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India. The billboards with the Galaxy S8, S8+ are already up in strategic locations in metros like Delhi. Now Samsung has also opened the pre-registrations for the Galaxy S8, S8+ for India users.

Samsung India website is asking interested users to pre-register for the Galaxy S8, S8+. According to Samsung’s website, customers have enter key details to get the updates, which includes name, mobile number, email id and pin code. This is not a pre-ordering from Samsung, because it doesn’t ask for any payments.

Samsung wants India customers to given an answer on which Galaxy S8, S8+ feature excites them the most. The list includes Infinity Display, Iris Scanner, Samsung Bixby, Industry-first 10nm chipset or Others. Once you finish submitting all the details, all you get is ‘Thank You for Submitting Your Details’ message on the screen.

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be an important launch for the company. The Galaxy Note 7 was launched in India, but it never actually went on sale in the country. In fact, Samsung had to give a refund to all those who had pre-booked the smartphone last time around.

With the Galaxy S8, S8+, Samsung has created a beautiful looking phone thanks to infinity display, which has no bezels at the sides. The S8 sport a QHD+ 5.8-inch display, while the S8+ has a 6.2-inch screen. Both phones have a dual-curved display just like the S7 edge.

It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, though in India the phones will come with the Exynos 8995 octa-core processor from Samsung. Both chipsets have the new 10nm design from Samsung. The phones come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable.

Samsung hasn’t changed the camera on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and it has the same 12MP with dual pixel technology that we saw on the last phone. The phone’s front camera is now 8MP with auto-focus. Galaxy S8 has 3000 mAh battery, and S8+ has a 3400 mAh one.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd