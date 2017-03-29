Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: What time is the event, how to watch live stream, and more

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launches today: Here are details on event time, how to watch live stream and everything else. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launches today: Here are details on event time, how to watch live stream and everything else.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will launch today in New York and London, and the company will be streaming the event live. So how can you watch the live stream, what time does the event begin for India users, and what all will Samsung be unveiling today? Here are the top questions answered.

What time is the Samsung event? Is there a livestream for it?

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ launch is taking place today in New York and London simultaneously. In New York the event is being held at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center, and the phone will be unveiled around 11am EDT. In London it is taking place in Here East (2012 Olympic Press and Broadcast Centre), and starts at 4pm BST. If you convert this to IST which is Indian Standard Time, the event starts at 8.30pm.

Samsung will have a live stream on its Galaxy Unpacked event website, there’s even an app on iOS and Android for those who are interested to know more about the phones. Samsung Mobile’s YouTube channel will also have a live stream of the event.

Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a bezel-less display this time. (Source: Evleaks Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a bezel-less display this time. (Source: Evleaks Twitter)

What will Samsung be launching today at the event?

For starters, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are coming for sure. A new Gear VR headset, and a Gear 360 camera are also expected. Samsung will also unveil a dock station for the Galaxy S8, S8+, which will be called DeX.

So what’s going to be new in the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ on the design front?

Well the display size has changed, and Samsung is going for a bezel-less display in the upcoming smartphones. Galaxy S8 starts at 5.8-inches, according to leaks, S8+ is at a humongous 6.2-inches; both will have dual-edge curved display with QHD+ resolution, and the SAMOLED screen from the company.

Samsung is sticking with the metal and glass design, we’ve seen over the past two years, but this time the phones won’t have a home button on the front. The phone will come in Gold, Grey, and Black colour options, though a Blue colour might also be on the cards.

Galaxy S8’s fingerprint scanner will be on the back, next to the rear camera; there will also be a dedicated button for Samsung Bixby, which is the company’s new digital voice assistant powered by Artificial intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in three colour options: Gold, Black and Grey. (Image source: Evleaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in three colour options: Gold, Black and Grey. (Image source: Evleaks on Twitter)

What will be the specifications of the Galaxy S8, S8+?

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. However, markets like India will get Samsung’s own Exynos processor. The phone will have 4GB RAM, 128GB base storage, according to some leaks. Samsung will be sticking to the dual pixel camera technology it introduced with S7, and the S8 will also have a 12MP camera on the back. If you go by the press renders leaked online, there is no dual rear camera setup on Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ will have an 8MP front camera, and there’s also going to be an iris scanner on the front. Galaxy S8 will sport a 3000 mAh battery, while S8+ will getting a 3500 mAh battery. Of course, both phones will run Android Nougat with Samsung’s own TouchWiz UI on top.

What’s this Bixby from Samsung?

Bixby will be Samsung’s own voice assistant, powered by Artificial intelligence. Samsung claims it is not using the technology of Viv, which is a company that it acquired last year. Bixby it seems will be contextually aware, and any app that is Bixby-enabled can then be controlled entirely by the voice-assistant.

Samsung is promising in these cases Bixby will be able to do all the tasks that you would normally do in the app. Bixby will also be contextually aware, according to Samsung, and you’ll be able to control it via voice commands or touch.

S-Voice, Samsung’s previous digital assistant, didn’t really have much of an impact. Whether Bixby fares better or not, we’ll have to wait and see. Also it is unclear if the new Samsung phones won’t have the Google Assistant. After all, Android phones with Marshmallow and above, are getting the Assistant.

What’s this dock business from Samsung ?

DeX is Samsung’s rumoured dock for the S8, S8+ that could turn the phone into a full fledged PC with extra ports like Type-C USB, HDMI, etc. It will even have a cooling fan to make sure S8 doesn’t get too hot, and we’re pretty sure Samsung doesn’t want that at all.

So, what will be the price of the Galaxy S8? When will it come to India?

According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy S8 will start at Euros 799, which is around Rs 56,000, the S8+ at around Euros 899, which is around Rs 63,000. This is a lot more than what the Galaxy S7 launched at in India, and we’ll have to see how the phone is priced when it launches in the market.

Samsung is already asking interested India users to register on their website around the S8, so an April launch in India is highly likely. The phone could go on sale in April end or early May for India.

