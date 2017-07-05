Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ launched in Orchid Gray colour: Pre-orders start July 5

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ now come in new Orchid Gray colour option as well. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ now come in new Orchid Gray colour option as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ now come in new Orchid Gray colour option as well. The smartphones were originally launched in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colour variants. Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs 57,900, while Galaxy S8+ costs Rs 64,900. Users can pre-order the new colour version from July 5 to July 11 on Flipkart as well as Samsung Shop. The smartphones will be available at select stores starting July 12. Users who purchase Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+ will get a free convertible wireless charger worth Rs 4,499 along with Rs 3,000 cashback on HDFC credit card.

“To further fuel the unprecedented response to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is pleased to introduce the all new Orchid Gray colour. Through this stunning colour, our consumers would make a style statement that would set them above and apart from everyone else,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched in India in April. Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch display, while Galaxy S8+ comes with a slightly bigger 6.2-inch screen. Both the smartphones have the dual curved edge Always-on, ‘Infinity’ display, with no bezels on the sides. The screen resolution is 2960×1440 pixels and this is a SAMOLED display. There’s no physical home button, and fingerprint scanner is at the back.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are IP68 certified, which means they are water and dust resistant. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the smartphones support wireless charging. In India, the Galaxy S8 series is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor built using the latest 10nm technology. Both the phones come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ run Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI.

Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 3,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S8+ offers a 3,500mAh battery. Both smartphones features a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, there’s an 8MP shooter with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Samsung Galaxy S8 series also come with company’s artificial intelligence (AI)- powered smart assistant Bixby. Samsung has added a dedicated button on the side of the two smartphones to launch Bixby.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd