Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ facial recognition can be bypassed: Report

Samsung is touting facial recognition as one of the “fast and effortless” ways to unlock Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. (Source: iDeviceHelp via @marcianophone) Samsung is touting facial recognition as one of the “fast and effortless” ways to unlock Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. (Source: iDeviceHelp via @marcianophone)

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been launched by the Korean technology giant. One of the unique security features the the smartphones is their facial recognition technology, which helps users unlock the devices using their face. Now, a YouTube video posted by iDeviceHelp via @marcianophone has revealed a vulnerability in Samsung’s facial recognition technology that unlocks the Galaxy S8 by looking at picture of user.

In the video, user clicks a picture of himself via phone and puts it in front of the Galaxy S8 device, which unlocks in no time. The YouTuber expresses his surprise over the flaw. He goes on to say, “I’m hoping this software is just unfinished software, this is just a demo Galaxy S8 and this won’t be happening of course once the release.”

Samsung is touting facial recognition as one of the “fast and effortless” ways to unlock Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. The feature was not a part of Samsung’s Galaxy S7 series, which used iris scanner as one of the security methods. With Samsung’s Galaxy S8 series, the primary focus has been safety, especially after the Note 7 fiasco, design as well as security.

The new flagship smartphones by Samsung start shipping from April 21. The Galaxy S8 costs $724.99 (Rs 47,000 approx) in the US, while the higher-end Galaxy S8+ is priced at $824.99 that comes to around Rs 53,000. Samsung has not revealed the India pricing and availability of the two devices.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, being high-end smartphones, pack the latest Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Both the smartphones come with the exact same specifications except for the screen and battery size. The Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED 2K screen, while the display in S8+slightly bigger at 6.2-inches.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd