Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ cashback offer on Paytm Mall: Here are the details

Samsung has announced that two of its smartphones, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8+, are eligible for cashback offers. Samsung tweeted that these phones will receive cashback up to Rs 8,000 cashback, and made the announcement on May 17, the day the OnePlus 6 was launched in India.

The tweet from Samsung India read ‘Why settle for just speed when you can get much more than just speed’. This is playing on OnePlus 6’s tagline ‘The Speed You Need’. Under the offer, that will be available on Patym Mall, consumers can get cashback worth Rs 8,000 on Galaxy S8, that will now retail at Rs 37,990. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy A8+ can be bought with Rs 5,000 cashback, bringing the A8+’s price down to Rs 29,990. Currently, the Samsung India site lists the Galaxy S8 at Rs 45,990 and the Galaxy A8+ at Rs 32,490.

On both Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and A8+, users will find a Super AMOLED display, IP68 water resistance, Samsung Pay, and Bixby assistant. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch QHD+ Infinity Display, which is dual-edge curved, and comes with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Based on Android 8.0 Oreo, Galaxy S8 is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC with a 3000mAh battery and 4GB RAM. This is backed by 64Gb of internal memory, and microSD support upto 256GB. The Galaxy S8 comes both with wireless charging and fast charging support. The Galaxy S8 features 12MP ‘Dual Pixel’ rear cameras with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, while having an 8MP AF front camera, with aperture of f/1.7.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy A8+ has a 6-inch FullHD+ SAMOLED display in an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. This phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and runs the Exynos 7885 octa-core SoC, alongside 6GB of RAM and 3500mAh battery. The Galaxy A8+ is backed by 64GB of internal storage, that can be expanded by microSD to 256GB. The phone comes with a 16MP rear camera, with a dual-front camera configuration of a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

